Photo 2105
Morning view
View from our vacation rental this morning as we were packing up to go home. Trails End Bay, near the Straits of Mackinac.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
bkb in the city
Great view
October 4th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a marvelous spot for a vacation rental - bet it's fairly popular. Such a view.
October 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You received a nice goodbye view. Pretty sky.
October 4th, 2020
