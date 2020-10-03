Previous
Morning view by amyk
Photo 2105

Morning view

View from our vacation rental this morning as we were packing up to go home. Trails End Bay, near the Straits of Mackinac.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

amyK

bkb in the city
Great view
October 4th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a marvelous spot for a vacation rental - bet it's fairly popular. Such a view.
October 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You received a nice goodbye view. Pretty sky.
October 4th, 2020  
