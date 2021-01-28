Sign up
Photo 2221
Winter trail guide
Found this little guy along the trail at the nature center.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2813
photos
140
followers
187
following
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th January 2021 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Nada
ace
So cute
January 29th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Love it!
January 29th, 2021
Tom
ace
Very cute
January 29th, 2021
GaryW
Great snowman.
January 29th, 2021
