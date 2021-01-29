Previous
Next
Snow plane by amyk
Photo 2222

Snow plane

From the Zehnders’s Snowfest, Frankenmuth, Michigan. A greatly scaled down event this year but it was nice to be out on a sunny day. I find it difficult though to take photos at these kind of events; lots of people and lots of background clutter.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot of this one. That is a really cool sculpture.
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise