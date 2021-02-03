Previous
landscape3-along the Chippewa River by amyk
Photo 2227

landscape3-along the Chippewa River

Walked the River Trail at the Chippewa Nature Center today.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
February 4th, 2021  
