Photo 2370
still raining
2nd day of all day rain; took this through the window, a hanging plant that won/t need watering for a while….
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Lin
ace
Great pov
June 27th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov. The hanging plants offer that different pov. Beautiful focus.
June 27th, 2021
