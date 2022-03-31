Sign up
Photo 2648
looking for Spring
Not much Spring-like weather yet but lots of robins in the neighborhood. They like to wander near the street; not the most scenic setting.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3371
photos
177
followers
234
following
725% complete
View this month »
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th March 2022 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Always good to see when the Robins come back.
April 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I hope he will find it soon for ya!, Beautiful bird, no matter in what setting.
April 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
Nice to see a robin and it's a lovely capture.
April 1st, 2022
