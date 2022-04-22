Sign up
Photo 2670
dishes, day 22
30 shots, 1 subject….backmarks on china provide information. Haviland-France mark indicates production between 1894-1931. Haviland & Co. Limoges indicates the decorator and H.Watson is the store for which the china was produced .
22nd April 2022
4
0
30-shots2022
jackie edwards
ace
Good idea!
April 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice to research it, pretty unique old dishes you got there.
April 23rd, 2022
GaryW
That's cool to know. I knew about the name, but not the store.
April 23rd, 2022
Bill
ace
Nice to know this information. This is like watching Antique Roadshow.
April 23rd, 2022
