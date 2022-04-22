Previous
dishes, day 22 by amyk
dishes, day 22

30 shots, 1 subject….backmarks on china provide information. Haviland-France mark indicates production between 1894-1931. Haviland & Co. Limoges indicates the decorator and H.Watson is the store for which the china was produced .
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards ace
Good idea!
April 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice to research it, pretty unique old dishes you got there.
April 23rd, 2022  
GaryW
That's cool to know. I knew about the name, but not the store.
April 23rd, 2022  
Bill ace
Nice to know this information. This is like watching Antique Roadshow.
April 23rd, 2022  
