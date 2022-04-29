Sign up
Photo 2677
dishes, day 29
30 shots, 1 subject…where did I learn my table-setting skills? For the 52 week challenge, week 17–photograph something “odd”
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
30-shots2022
,
52wc-2022-w17
