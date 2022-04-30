Sign up
Photo 2678
dishes, day 30
30 days, 1 subject…..day 30 thank goodness!! Wanted to highlight this lovely platter. When I chose dishes as my subject, I never considered the issue of shiny objects and lighting. :). Live and learn; happy to have made it through the month!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3410
photos
177
followers
236
following
Tags
30-shots2022
jackie edwards
ace
You did a great job! Sounds like you learned some things so all the better!
May 1st, 2022
