dishes, day 30 by amyk
Photo 2678

dishes, day 30

30 days, 1 subject…..day 30 thank goodness!! Wanted to highlight this lovely platter. When I chose dishes as my subject, I never considered the issue of shiny objects and lighting. :). Live and learn; happy to have made it through the month!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
You did a great job! Sounds like you learned some things so all the better!
May 1st, 2022  
