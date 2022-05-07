Sign up
Photo 2685
coming to a feeder near you…
first hummingbird sighting this morning…made my day!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
