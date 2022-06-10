Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2719
snapper
Snapping turtle out for a stroll at Bay City State Park…he was crossing the walking path, headed back toward the pond. Tagged for NDAO5.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3462
photos
176
followers
234
following
744% complete
View this month »
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
Latest from all albums
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
677
2719
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th June 2022 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ndao5
Milanie
ace
Nice close-up
June 11th, 2022
Bill
ace
Very nice shot. Those are some claws that they have.
June 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close