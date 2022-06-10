Previous
Snapping turtle out for a stroll at Bay City State Park…he was crossing the walking path, headed back toward the pond. Tagged for NDAO5.
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
Nice close-up
June 11th, 2022  
Bill ace
Very nice shot. Those are some claws that they have.
June 11th, 2022  
