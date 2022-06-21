Sign up
Photo 2730
handsome duck…
…posing at Shiawassee Widlife refuge. Maybe a Common Merganser?
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie
ace
Nice close-up
June 22nd, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture. Neat looking duck. Not one that I've seen before.
June 22nd, 2022
