handsome duck… by amyk
Photo 2730

handsome duck…

…posing at Shiawassee Widlife refuge. Maybe a Common Merganser?
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
Nice close-up
June 22nd, 2022  
Rick ace
Great capture. Neat looking duck. Not one that I've seen before.
June 22nd, 2022  
