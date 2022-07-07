Sign up
Photo 2746
Pied-billed grebes
Lots of wildlife about on our visit to Nayanquing Point area yesterday.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th July 2022 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
