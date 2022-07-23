Sign up
Photo 2762
Secret Sky
Part of the Port Austin Barn Art project, this is Secret Sky (artist is Catie Newell). Triangular section removed to allow light/sky to permeate the barn structure. Would love to photograph this with other sky conditions (sunset,etc).
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd July 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
All sorts of possibilities.
July 24th, 2022
*lynn
grand old barn ... interesting about removing boards
July 24th, 2022
