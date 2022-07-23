Previous
Next
Secret Sky by amyk
Photo 2762

Secret Sky

Part of the Port Austin Barn Art project, this is Secret Sky (artist is Catie Newell). Triangular section removed to allow light/sky to permeate the barn structure. Would love to photograph this with other sky conditions (sunset,etc).
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
756% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
All sorts of possibilities.
July 24th, 2022  
*lynn
grand old barn ... interesting about removing boards
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise