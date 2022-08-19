Previous
Next
Cornflower/Bachelor Button by amyk
Photo 2789

Cornflower/Bachelor Button

Determined to finish this month of flowers I have started, however August finds flowers coming to an end so it is a challenge. Two remaining cornflowers in our yard, a bit bedraggled but this one wins the prize for today.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
764% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Love the color❤️👌
August 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
So pretty, what a lovely flower.
August 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
So beautiful and unusual!
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise