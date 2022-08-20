Sign up
Photo 2790
thistle&bee
Thistle is the purple flower for today….
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3563
photos
177
followers
238
following
764% complete
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
704
2787
2788
67
705
2789
706
2790
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th August 2022 11:50am
Mags
ace
Perfect!
August 21st, 2022
