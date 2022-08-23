Sign up
Photo 2793
maybe orange…
or maybe not; the coneflowers are fading but the center looks orange to me. The weird blur in front is from some foliage which was evidently in the way of my shot :). Decided I kind of liked the whole effect.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3568
photos
177
followers
238
following
765% complete
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
67
706
2790
707
2791
708
2792
2793
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
14th August 2022 11:44am
Mags
ace
Great colors! I'm kind of partial to the green. =)
August 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the soft look
August 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful !
August 24th, 2022
