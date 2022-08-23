Previous
maybe orange… by amyk
Photo 2793

maybe orange…

or maybe not; the coneflowers are fading but the center looks orange to me. The weird blur in front is from some foliage which was evidently in the way of my shot :). Decided I kind of liked the whole effect.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

amyK

Mags ace
Great colors! I'm kind of partial to the green. =)
August 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like the soft look
August 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful !
August 24th, 2022  
