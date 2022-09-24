Sign up
Photo 2825
Zinnia, edited
Used a Deep Art Effects filter to edit this for the 52week challenge, week 38 “distorted”
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3619
photos
178
followers
239
following
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
721
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
52wc-2022-w38
Cathy
Very artistic edit! Fine art!
September 25th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool edit
September 25th, 2022
*lynn
ace
fun editing
September 25th, 2022
