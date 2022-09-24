Previous
Zinnia, edited by amyk
Photo 2825

Zinnia, edited

Used a Deep Art Effects filter to edit this for the 52week challenge, week 38 “distorted”
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Cathy
Very artistic edit! Fine art!
September 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool edit
September 25th, 2022  
*lynn ace
fun editing
September 25th, 2022  
