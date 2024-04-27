Previous
best of Marty by amyk
84 / 365

best of Marty

for the 52week challenge, week 17 “pets”
decided to collage some favorite photos of our sweetie Marty
27th April 2024

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
