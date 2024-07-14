Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
85 / 365
phones
The current “mundane” challenge topic is phone…I’m hosting & I’d love to see some more entries! Tag is mundane-phone, you still have 2 weeks.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4485
photos
209
followers
276
following
23% complete
View this month »
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Latest from all albums
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
85
916
3484
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras2
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
14th July 2024 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice idea and great capture
July 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot!
July 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful image!
July 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close