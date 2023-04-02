Previous
April showers… by amyk
79 / 365

April showers…

…means flooding in the park along the river. These two ignored the “road closed” sign, parking and unloading their kayaks for some paddling in the park. Note the lamppost and speed limit sign. The river is in the background beyond the tree line.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

amyK

Mags ace
Wow! Stay safe!
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Agree with Mags stay safe
April 3rd, 2023  
