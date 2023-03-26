Previous
…friday evening, saturday morning by amyk
77 / 365

…friday evening, saturday morning

Top photo is looking down our street from the end of our driveway on Friday, bottom photo is looking out our front window the next morning. Just quick phone photos but I love the contrast.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
That's some kind of contrast! Amazing!
March 27th, 2023  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Crazy weather!! Great contrast in 24 hours!
March 27th, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
Good ol' Michigan, eh? :)
March 27th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Wow… what a difference a day makes
March 27th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Amazing contrast between the 2 days. Tired as I am of snow, your bottom photo looks like a winter wonderland!
March 27th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wow. Amazing
March 27th, 2023  
