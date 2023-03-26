Sign up
77 / 365
…friday evening, saturday morning
Top photo is looking down our street from the end of our driveway on Friday, bottom photo is looking out our front window the next morning. Just quick phone photos but I love the contrast.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
6
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3873
photos
185
followers
245
following
21% complete
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
3005
786
3006
787
3007
77
788
3008
Mags
ace
That's some kind of contrast! Amazing!
March 27th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Crazy weather!! Great contrast in 24 hours!
March 27th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Good ol' Michigan, eh? :)
March 27th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
Wow… what a difference a day makes
March 27th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Amazing contrast between the 2 days. Tired as I am of snow, your bottom photo looks like a winter wonderland!
March 27th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wow. Amazing
March 27th, 2023
