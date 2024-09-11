Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
Dow Gardens, Midland, MI
52week challenge, week 36 “welcome to…” showing your hometown…the 110acre gardens is a popular attraction here.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4554
photos
204
followers
269
following
23% complete
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
86
925
3543
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras2
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th September 2024 10:30am
Privacy
Public
Tags
52wc-2024-w36
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful image and scene. Fav.
September 12th, 2024
Barb
ace
What an inviting scene!
September 12th, 2024
