Dow Gardens, Midland, MI by amyk
86 / 365

Dow Gardens, Midland, MI

52week challenge, week 36 “welcome to…” showing your hometown…the 110acre gardens is a popular attraction here.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful image and scene. Fav.
September 12th, 2024  
Barb ace
What an inviting scene!
September 12th, 2024  
