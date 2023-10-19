Sign up
Previous
83 / 365
left behind…
….at the beach. For the current minimal challenge “shoes” and the 52week challenge, week 42 “abandoned”
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras2
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th October 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-42
,
52wc-2023-w42
