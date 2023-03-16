Previous
Next
La Tour Eiffel by amyk
76 / 365

La Tour Eiffel

For the MFPIAC challenge, “where have you been”…extra special was a trip to France; decided to do an “All Eiffel” collage.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous captures and collage!
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise