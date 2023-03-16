Sign up
76 / 365
La Tour Eiffel
For the MFPIAC challenge, “where have you been”…extra special was a trip to France; decided to do an “All Eiffel” collage.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
mfpiac-120
Mags
ace
Marvelous captures and collage!
March 17th, 2023
