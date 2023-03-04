Sign up
always entertaining
Haven’t taken squirrel feeder photos lately; lots of activity after more snow last night.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3833
photos
184
followers
244
following
75
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras2
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th March 2023 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Oh how cute is that?!!!
March 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun image
March 5th, 2023
