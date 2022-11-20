Previous
20november by amyk
Photo 2882

20november

Some of our autumn decorations with a bit of snow. For the 52week challenge, week 46 “a pair”
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
KWind ace
They look kind of cool with a dusting of snow!
November 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
They look lovely!
November 21st, 2022  
