Photo 2882
20november
Some of our autumn decorations with a bit of snow. For the 52week challenge, week 46 “a pair”
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2876
2877
2878
744
2879
2880
2881
2882
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th November 2022 8:46am
52wc-2022-w46
KWind
ace
They look kind of cool with a dusting of snow!
November 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
They look lovely!
November 21st, 2022
