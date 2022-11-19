Previous
a walk in the woods by amyk
a walk in the woods

Windy and cold today; high was 26F (-3C). Our morning walk was at City Forest to give us a break from the wind.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

amyK

slaabs
Nice lines in this.
November 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Dressed in several layers, I hope! Love the lines
November 20th, 2022  
