Photo 2881
a walk in the woods
Windy and cold today; high was 26F (-3C). Our morning walk was at City Forest to give us a break from the wind.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3698
photos
180
followers
239
following
789% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th November 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
slaabs
Nice lines in this.
November 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Dressed in several layers, I hope! Love the lines
November 20th, 2022
