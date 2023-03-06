Previous
red bird by amyk
Photo 2988

red bird

For the 2nd week of the Rainbow challenge, I plan to use nature as the theme. Of course, a Northern Cardinal is the red bird for Monday.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
818% complete

Milanie ace
It's amazing how he just pops out!
March 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Stunning bird
March 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Cherry friend really stands out
March 6th, 2023  
Leslie ace
I agree with Linda , he really pops
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
