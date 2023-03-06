Sign up
Photo 2988
red bird
For the 2nd week of the Rainbow challenge, I plan to use nature as the theme. Of course, a Northern Cardinal is the red bird for Monday.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
5
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3837
photos
184
followers
244
following
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
771
75
772
2986
773
2987
774
2988
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
2nd March 2022 9:45am
Tags
rainbow2023
Milanie
ace
It's amazing how he just pops out!
March 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Stunning bird
March 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Cherry friend really stands out
March 6th, 2023
Leslie
ace
I agree with Linda , he really pops
March 7th, 2023
