blue jay by amyk
blue jay

one from the archives for today’s blue photo
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Annie D ace
Love the colour and detail
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and detail.
March 11th, 2023  
*lynn ace
What a beauty!
March 11th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Cool pose!
March 11th, 2023  
