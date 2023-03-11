Sign up
Photo 2993
purple flower
trying as much as possible to use current photos for the rainbow month…another from the butterfly exhibit at Dow Gardens
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th March 2023 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Annie D
ace
Beautiful flower and extra special with the butterfly
March 12th, 2023
