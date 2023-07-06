Previous
Hibiscus macro by amyk
Photo 3110

Hibiscus macro

For the 52week challenge, week 27 “macro”
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
852% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Superb detail and love the variegated colors
July 7th, 2023  
Cathy
Amazing focus!
July 7th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Such great colours.
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise