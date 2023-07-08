Previous
through the trees by amyk
Photo 3112

through the trees

just had to post something other than flowers today…two people enjoying some fishing along the river
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
852% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April P ace
This is a great shot!
July 9th, 2023  
Cathy
Very relaxing there among the trees! Nice shot! It’s as if we are peeping in on their serene moment!
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise