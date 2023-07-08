Sign up
Photo 3112
through the trees
just had to post something other than flowers today…two people enjoying some fishing along the river
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th July 2023 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
April P
ace
This is a great shot!
July 9th, 2023
Cathy
Very relaxing there among the trees! Nice shot! It’s as if we are peeping in on their serene moment!
July 9th, 2023
