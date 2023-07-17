Previous
17july by amyk
Photo 3121

17july

Playing catch up…busy navigating the paperwork, etc as we start working on the estate closing process…all new to me…
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise