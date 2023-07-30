Sign up
Photo 3134
30july
Reflection in a window of the Hessler log cabin (circa 1855), at the tip of Old Mission peninsula.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2023-w30
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful window pic!
July 31st, 2023
