Previous
in the window… by amyk
Photo 3179

in the window…

For the Mundane-Lamp challenge; taken at Heritage Village, Mackinaw City
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Well, there is certainly nothing mundane about this shot at all. Beautiful.
September 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
September 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely textures and comp!
September 14th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful capture
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise