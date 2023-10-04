Sign up
Previous
Photo 3200
floating…
lots of leaves on the river this morning…
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
1
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th October 2023 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I love the minimalism and the beautiful autumn colors.
October 5th, 2023
