Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3201
a fall scene
Bradley House, Midland
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4127
photos
184
followers
250
following
876% complete
View this month »
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
Latest from all albums
844
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th October 2023 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, love the framing with those gorgeous leaves.
October 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful old structure!
October 6th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed.
October 6th, 2023
