Frankfort, Michigan by amyk
Frankfort, Michigan

my favorite from today; was trying to catch the splash and didn’t realize the birds had flown into the scene…
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful.
October 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fabulous capture!
October 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice, you got the splash and the birds.
October 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great composition
October 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely lighthouse. Nice timing to have the birds in the picture. fav.
October 17th, 2023  
