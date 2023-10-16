Sign up
Previous
Photo 3212
Frankfort, Michigan
my favorite from today; was trying to catch the splash and didn’t realize the birds had flown into the scene…
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
5
7
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4139
photos
184
followers
250
following
880% complete
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th October 2023 1:11pm
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
October 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fabulous capture!
October 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice, you got the splash and the birds.
October 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great composition
October 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely lighthouse. Nice timing to have the birds in the picture. fav.
October 17th, 2023
