Previous
Photo 3211
random leaves
travel day today for our northern Michigan leaf peeping trip so one from yesterday’s walk…random leaves on the wet pavement of the rail trail
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 4:09pm
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
The selective color or wet asphalt really show off the shapes and colors of the leaves.
October 16th, 2023
