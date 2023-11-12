Previous
High key teddy by amyk
High key teddy

Day 7 of the One Week Only challenge, high key.
Thanks again @summerfield for hosting this fun week!
12th November 2023

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
John Falconer ace
Hi there high key teddy. Great shot.
November 13th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, sweet little fellow.
November 13th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Such a cutie! Neat in high key
November 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful high key.
November 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw he is so cute
November 13th, 2023  
