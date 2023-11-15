Previous
November gold1 by amyk
Photo 3242

November gold1

iPhone shot for phone-vember
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I love those grasses!
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise