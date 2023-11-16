Previous
perched on a post by amyk
Photo 3243

perched on a post

Unusually warm day for middle of November in Michigan. A little time on the patio enjoying the birds and squirrels and remembering how to use the real camera…have been phone-vembering!
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise