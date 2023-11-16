Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3243
perched on a post
Unusually warm day for middle of November in Michigan. A little time on the patio enjoying the birds and squirrels and remembering how to use the real camera…have been phone-vembering!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4176
photos
190
followers
256
following
888% complete
View this month »
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
Latest from all albums
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
850
3242
3243
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th November 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close