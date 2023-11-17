Previous
still autumn… by amyk
Photo 3244

still autumn…

this tree caught my eye from across the park…a bit of an edit to improve a mediocre iPhone shot
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Stunning
November 18th, 2023  
Spectacular color...not much color left around here!
November 18th, 2023  
Nicely done
November 18th, 2023  
Wonderful capture and colour.
November 18th, 2023  
