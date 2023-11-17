Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3244
still autumn…
this tree caught my eye from across the park…a bit of an edit to improve a mediocre iPhone shot
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4178
photos
190
followers
257
following
888% complete
View this month »
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
Latest from all albums
3239
3240
3241
850
3242
3243
851
3244
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th November 2023 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone-vember
Brian
ace
Stunning
November 18th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Spectacular color...not much color left around here!
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done
November 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colour.
November 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close