Photo 3249
view through the crabapples
A desperation shot if there ever was one…busy with Thanksgiving prep and finally got out for a late afternoon walk. Overcast November day so the leftover crabapples stand out. Deleted the photo after I took it & then retrieved it later…:)
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Tags
phone-vember
John Falconer
ace
“Desperate” maybe but still a nice shot.
November 23rd, 2023
