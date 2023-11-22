Previous
view through the crabapples by amyk
Photo 3249

view through the crabapples

A desperation shot if there ever was one…busy with Thanksgiving prep and finally got out for a late afternoon walk. Overcast November day so the leftover crabapples stand out. Deleted the photo after I took it & then retrieved it later…:)
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
890% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
“Desperate” maybe but still a nice shot.
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise