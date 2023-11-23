Previous
thanksgiving by amyk
Photo 3250

thanksgiving

son and daughter-in-law arrived with Thanksgiving gifts…this is mine…something new to be thankful for! Baby is due in May and yes, the blue tissue paper is significant too! Tagged for the black & white challenge “minimalism”
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

amyK

Danette Thompson ace
That’s a great shot!
November 26th, 2023  
