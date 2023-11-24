Sign up
Photo 3251
flicker at the feeder
Playing catch up now that Thanksgiving is behind us. Sometimes see a Northern Flicker (woodpecker family) in natural areas, not often at our feeder in town.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
