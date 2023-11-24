Previous
flicker at the feeder by amyk
Photo 3251

flicker at the feeder

Playing catch up now that Thanksgiving is behind us. Sometimes see a Northern Flicker (woodpecker family) in natural areas, not often at our feeder in town.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

amyK

