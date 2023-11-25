Sign up
Previous
Photo 3252
Autumn edit
A pointillism edit from Deep Art Effects
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting processing. Love the autumn colors.
November 26th, 2023
