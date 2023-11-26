Sign up
Photo 3253
milkweed seeds
the milkweed in our wildflower bed; iPhone shot for phone-vember
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th November 2023 10:57am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
phone-vember
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful capture.
November 27th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot.
November 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of delicate filaments.
November 27th, 2023
