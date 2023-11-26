Previous
milkweed seeds by amyk
Photo 3253

milkweed seeds

the milkweed in our wildflower bed; iPhone shot for phone-vember
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful capture.
November 27th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot.
November 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of delicate filaments.
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise