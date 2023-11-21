Sign up
Photo 3248
Fall light
rained all day today and busy with pre-Thanksgiving preparations…so I’m left with a “shot into the sun” iPhone shot from a nicer weather day…
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4184
photos
190
followers
258
following
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
851
3244
3245
852
3246
853
3247
3248
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th November 2023 3:36pm
Tags
phone-vember
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and colours.
November 22nd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Such pretty light
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. and Well photographed.
November 22nd, 2023
