Fall light by amyk
Photo 3248

Fall light

rained all day today and busy with pre-Thanksgiving preparations…so I’m left with a “shot into the sun” iPhone shot from a nicer weather day…
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

amyK

@amyk

Diana ace
Beautiful light and colours.
November 22nd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Such pretty light
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Well photographed.
November 22nd, 2023  
